Giants place Odell Beckham, Dwayne Harris on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants announced on Monday that wide receiver Odell Beckham will have surgery on his fractured ankle and miss the rest of the season, which made his placement on injured reserve inevitable.

That move came before the day is out. The Giants announced that Beckham and wide receiver Dwayne Harris, who will have surgery after fracturing his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, have both been placed on the list. Harris is not expected to return to the team.

Both of their roster spots were filled with wide receivers. As previously reported, they promoted wide receiver Travis Rudolph from the practice squad and they also signed Tavarres King.

King opened the year on the team’s 53-man roster, but was waived in September. He played seven games for the Giants last season and caught two passes for 50 yards.