Giants promoting wideout Travis Rudolph from practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants may be making several moves at wide receiver this week. This is one of them.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants are promoting wideout Travis Rudolph from their practice squad.

The Giants were caught in an avalanche yesterday, with Odell Beckham Jr leaving with a broken ankle, and return man Dwayne Harris breaking his foot. Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall also left the game with ankle injuries, leaving them with just one healthy receiver to finish the game.

The undrafted rookie from Florida State has some experience returning, so he could be the Harris replacement.

But the Giants have more vacancies than attractive options. And by the way, they’re 0-5.