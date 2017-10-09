Giants receiver Brandon Marshall posts he’s having surgery, season over

AP

The New York Giants have lost a third wide receiver for the season due to injuries sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brandon Marshall posted on his instagram account Monday night that he set to have surgery on Tuesday to address an ankle injury that occurred last in the first half.

“Tomorrow I’ll have surgery ending year 12,” Marshall wrote. “I’m filled with mixed emotions. I wasn’t able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad.”

In his first season with the Giants, Marshall had caught 18 passes for 154 yards before his departure from Sunday’s game. The Giants also lost Odell Beckham Jr. and Dwayne Harris for the season due to injuries sustained against the Chargers. Sterling Shepard was also injured in the game.