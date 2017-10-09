Hue Jackson will make quarterback decision by Wednesday

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson vows to “take some time” to decide whether to start DeShone Kizer or Kevin Hogan against the Texans on Sunday. But “some time” apparently means two days. Jackson announced he would decide by Wednesday.

Jackson said he wants to watch the game again and spend some time thinking about it before making a choice.

“I’ll do what’s best for the team and what’s best for DeShone,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Kizer completed only 8-of-17 passes for 87 yards and an interception before being lifted for Hogan, who went 16-for-19 for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“DeShone is going to be a tremendous football in this league,” Jackson said, stressing that he still believes in Kizer.

The Browns, though, also think a lot of Hogan, whom they considered a serious contender for the starting job during training camp.

“He was always right there,” Jackson said. “He’s a very cerebral man . . . sees things well.”