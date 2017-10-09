It’s official: Sam Bradford, Michael Floyd active tonight

Getty Images

It’s official: Sam Bradford and Michael Floyd will play for the Vikings tonight.

The Vikings starting quarterback returns after missing the past three games with a knee injury, and Floyd makes his debut after serving a four-game suspension for a DUI in Arizona in December.

The Vikings inactives are: Quarterback Kyle Sloter, wide receiver Rodney Adams, wide receiver Stacy Coley, safety Jayron Kearse, guard Danny Isidora, tackle Rashod Hill and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper was among the Bears’ inactives after experiencing back spams late last week. Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara will start at cornerback.

The Bears also won’t have three linebackers with Willie Young (triceps) and Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) inactive, and Danny Trevathan suspended.

The Bears’ other inactives are: center Hroniss Grasu (hand), quarterback Mark Sanchez, defensive lineman John Jenkins and running back Taquan Mizzell.