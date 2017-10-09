J.J. Watt on injury: I can’t sugarcoat it; I am devastated

AP

For the second season in a row, J.J. Watt will not play in even half his team’s games.

The Texans defensive end played in three games last season before needing a second back surgery. He will miss the rest of this season with a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg that will require surgery.

Watt made his first public comments since leaving the field in tears and departing the stadium in an ambulance with his girlfriend, Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai.

“I can’t sugarcoat it,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “I am devastated. All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I’m sorry.”