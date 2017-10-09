Jaguars teammates enjoying Leonard Fournette’s style

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scored a pair of touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday, including a 90-yarder, but his most memorable play of the game didn’t end with points on the scoreboard.

It came when Fournette sprinted around the right side of the line in the fourth quarter and motioned for Steelers safety Mike Mitchell to come and get him before lowering his shoulder to make sure he gave as good as he got in the collision. Fournette said after the game that he and Mitchell had been talking all day and that he was looking for a chance to dole out a hit.

“He was saying I’m a rookie and I’m not ready,” Fournette said, via ESPN.com. “It was fun. I can say that it was fun.”

Fournette’s teammates enjoyed it as well.

“The kid has confidence,” safety Barry Church said Monday. “They were battling all game and when I saw that I said, ‘Hey, he wants the contact. He wants to kind of put his foot on their throat.’ He ran him over. And then at the end [of the game] I felt like nobody really wanted to tackle him. If he can do that to impose his will on teams like that, that can only help us.”

Fournette being as advertised has been a big plus for the Jaguars as quarterback Blake Bortles has been as advertised as well. His presence along with a strong defense provides a formula for the team to win, although the key for the team will be figuring out a way to keep the same level of play from week to week after alternating wins and losses for the first five weeks of the season.