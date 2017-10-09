Jaguars threw an NFL season-low 14 passes on Sunday

AP

The Jaguars beat the Steelers with an old-school football offense on Sunday.

Throwing just 14 passes in yesterday’s 30-9 win, Jacksonville threw the least of any NFL team in any game this year or last year. Not since the Bills threw 12 passes in a game in 2015 has an NFL team thrown so seldom.

The Jaguars won primarily with their defense, which intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times while holding Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell to 47 yards on 15 carries. The Jaguars also got a huge game from running back Leonard Fournette, who had 28 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles went 8-for-14 for 95 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Not a good game, but his team won despite him.

During the offseason Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was quoted as saying the ideal number of throws per game for Bortles would be “zero.” He’s getting closer to his goal.