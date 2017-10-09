Jay Cutler was “piss poor” but Dolphins not making a change

Getty Images

By his own admission, Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was “piss poor” yesterday against the Titans.

But that doesn’t mean he’s getting replaced anytime soon.

The Dolphins have some other issues to worry about at the moment, but coach Adam Gase showed no concern for the chants of “We Want Moore,” which was either his own fans calling for backup Matt Moore or wanting more of anything.

“They chanted for [Moore] last year, too,” Gase said with a tone, via Greg Cote of the Miami Herald. “I’ll make the decision on the quarterback. We’re not going to take public polls.”

Cutler said he could sense some level of dissatisfaction with an offense that barely participated in a win (he threw for 92 yards), but didn’t want the specifics.

“I heard ’em,” Cutler said. “I didn’t know what they were saying. I don’t think anybody [on our sideline] was gonna tell me at that point.”

The Dolphins are 2-2 but their offense can barely be described as competent, with the team having scored 41 points this season (and not all of those by the guys paid to score them). The offense has scored there touchdowns in four games.

Gase was defiant about his quarterback, saying: “Jay is way down the list of things that went wrong.”

But with dropped passes plaguing them, protection a constant problem and wide receiver DeVante Parker dealing with an ankle injury — and oh by the way their offensive line coach appearing in a video which shows him snorting something with a rolled up $20 bill — the Dolphins have a lot of issues at the moment.