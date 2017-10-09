Jets activate Jalin Marshall, waive Marcus Williams

Getty Images

The Jets activated wide receiver Jalin Marshall, the team announced Monday. They waived cornerback Marcus Williams in a corresponding move.

Marshall served a four-game suspension for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Jets and showed a propensity for losing control of the ball as he fumbled four times on his 45 touches last year.

Williams had five tackles in five games this season.

He played 39 games in four seasons, with nine interceptions, including six in 2015, 23 pass breakups and 2.5 sacks.