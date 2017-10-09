Jets activate Jalin Marshall, waive Marcus Williams

October 9, 2017
The Jets activated wide receiver Jalin Marshall, the team announced Monday. They waived cornerback Marcus Williams in a corresponding move.

Marshall served a four-game suspension for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Jets and showed a propensity for losing control of the ball as he fumbled four times on his 45 touches last year.

Williams had five tackles in five games this season.

He played 39 games in four seasons, with nine interceptions, including six in 2015, 23 pass breakups and 2.5 sacks.

  1. I’m kind of disappointed to see Williams be cut. He was the only cornerback worth his paycheck in 2015 when the Jets decided to bring Cromartie back; Williams had six interceptions that year. He played well enough for being picked on all year in 2016, opposite of Revis, in a terrible defense. I know there are other young cornerbacks trying to make a name for themselves on this team, but I just feel like they could have found someone else to cut.

