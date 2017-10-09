Jim Caldwell says Matthew Stafford is sore, but nothing more until Wednesday

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was hobbling around during parts of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Panthers and he had his ankle taped up during the game, but he didn’t want to talk about how he was feeling physically when he met with the media after the game.

His coach didn’t do much to fill in any blanks on Monday either. According to multiple reports from Jim Caldwell’s Monday press conference, the coach was willing to concede that Stafford was sore but didn’t confirm whether the quarterback went for X-rays after the game or anything specific about what might be bothering him.

Caldwell said that any other communication about Stafford’s health would come via the injury report, which will come after the team’s first practice of the week on Wednesday, and that “you’re out of luck” if the answers aren’t there.

Stafford has not missed a game since the 2010 season, his second in the NFL, and was able to rally the Lions from 14 points down to a 27-24 final score in Sunday’s loss despite any nicks he picked up along the way.