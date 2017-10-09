John Timu carted off; Stefon Diggs leaves with groin injury

AP

The Bears could hardly afford to lose another inside linebacker, but John Timu left in the third quarter after getting his left leg caught underneath the pile on a 3-yard run by Latavius Murray.

Timu, who made four tackles, including a tackle for loss, appeared to be in agony before he was carted off to the locker room. The Bears have ruled him out.

Jonathan Anderson replaced Timu, leaving the Bears without four of their top five inside linebackers.

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs injured his groin in the third quarter, and the Vikings listed him as questionable to return.

Diggs had only one catch for 4 yards.