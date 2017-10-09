Josh McCown hits a pair of milestones for Jets

AP

Jets quarterback Josh McCown checked off a pair of milestones Sunday.

Not only did the veteran quarterback post his first three-game win streak as a starter (in 15 NFL seasons), but he also got his first ever win in a stadium he used to call home, when the Jets beat the Browns on the road.

“It took me three years and two teams, but dadgummit I got my first win at FirstEnergy,” McCown said, via George Willis of the New York Post.

McCown spent the last two years with the Browns, winning just once as the starter and that one on the road.

And as much as anyone, represents the unlikely nature of the Jets’ three-game winning streak. The 38-year-old McCown was 23-of-30 for 194 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. But he led them to a field goal drive just before half, and then an epic (by their standards) 97-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t the prettiest at times,” McCown said. “We started slow again offensively and I’ve got to do my part to get that fixed. But it was fun to get a win. To sit here at 3-2, we’re proud of that.”

Now, they have a big game (no really) against the Patriots, with both teams sitting at 3-2 and tied for first in the AFC East, as exactly no one expected in either direction.

“We’ll have to be at our best,” McCown said. “They’re an excellent football team, and they’ve been great for a long time. You can’t ask for anything else than to be 3-2 against 3-2 New England in a head-to-head matchup. This is why you play the game.”

And the Jets are playing, better than anyone anticipated. And the same is true of McCown, who sort of caught the starting job they tried to throw at others, and has made the most of it.