The Buccaneers are apparently having quite the cattle call today, and it’s not just the bus full of unemployed kickers rolling in.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bucs are hosting former Bears pass-rusher Lamarr Houston today.

Houston was released with an injury settlement, and worked out for the Saints and Patriots in recent weeks.

Heh had 8.0 sacks in 2015 with the Bears, but injuries kept him from delivering on the contract they gave him.