Lane Johnson in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Eagles have a short week, and it may force them to adjust on the offensive line again.

Coach Doug Pederson just told reporters that right tackle Lane Johnson was in the league’s concussion protocol, which puts his status for Thursday’s game at Carolina up in the air.

Considering the steps a player has to go through (ending with clearance from an independent neurologist), players in the short week often aren’t able to make it back for the next game.

Johnson didn’t come out for the second half yesterday, and was replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

The Eagles have been rotating at left guard, with Stefen Wisniewski and Chance Warmack both working there. But the protection has generally been good, as they’ve gone out to a 4-1 start.