Late Mitch Trubisky INT sets up Vikings game-winning field goal in 20-17 win over Bears

The Minnesota Vikings converted a Mitch Trubisky interception into a 26-yard Kai Forbath field goal with 12 seconds remaining to grab a 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Making his first career start for Chicago, Trubisky led a game-tying drive early in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 17-17. But backed up at their own 10-yard line, Trubisky tried to sneak a pass in to tight end Zach Miller up the right sideline that was undercut by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. The interception gave Minnesota possession at the Chicago 28-yard line and led to the game-winning kick from Forbath in the closing seconds.

Trubisky finished his first career start with 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Sam Bradford started the game at quarterback for the Vikings but was unable to physically play the position at an adequate level due to the bone bruise that had forced him to miss the prior three games. Bradford was replaced by Case Keenum shortly before halftime as Bradford completed just 5 of 11 passes for 36 yards.

Bradford was sacked for a safety to give the Bears an early 2-0 lead. Forbath would convert a 26-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 3-2 halftime lead.

Keenum would connect with Zach Rudolph for a 13-yard touchdown to Minnesota’s first drive of the second half to take a 10-2 lead. The Bears would answer when a fake punt resulted in punter Pat O'Donnell completing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Benny Cunningham to close the deficit to 10-9.

Jerrick McKinnon broke free for a 58-yard touchdown amid a swath of injuries at linebacker for the Bears to re-take the lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter. McKinnon finished the game with 95 yards on 16 carries for the Vikings.

The Bears rallied to tie the game as Trubisky led the Bears on a 79-yard drive that culminated with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Miller. Chicago converted the two-point conversion on a nifty play that saw Trubisky hand off to Jordan Howard, who handed the ball to Miller, who then pitched the ball back to Trubisky for the score.

Keenum completed 17 of 21 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in his half of work at quarterback for Minnesota.