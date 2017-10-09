Le’Veon Bell doesn’t think Steelers ran enough on Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Barry Church said after Sunday’s 30-9 win over the Steelers that Pittsburgh’s offensive approach, which saw the Steelers run 20 times and drop back to pass 57 times, “played right into our hands.”

One member of the Steelers appears to agree with Church’s assessment. Le'Veon Bell ran 15 times for 47 yards in the loss, which saw Ben Roethlisberger throw five interceptions, and said on Monday that he doesn’t “think we had enough attempts.” Bell added that the Jaguars’ efforts to take away the run shouldn’t have kept the team from sticking with it.

“No,’’ Bell said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I felt there was room in there. The stats don’t really show what really happened because of the fact there were several runs where we lost yards, but I feel like we were running the ball effectively. Of course they came out trying to stop the run. It really doesn’t matter. I feel we’re a good enough team to wear guys out whether they know we’re running the ball or not.”

Bell said he didn’t approach the team’s coaches to ask why they didn’t keep the ball on the ground more often, saying he’s “just a player” albeit one who felt like it was worth sharing his thoughts with a wider audience a day after the loss.