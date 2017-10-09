Michael Thomas says Dolphins “deal with a lot over here”

Getty Images

The Dolphins have played four games this season, which means they’ve crammed a lot of storylines into a relatively short period of time.

They lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the season during training camp and signed their new starter Jay Cutler out of the broadcast booth. Their opener was postponed due to a hurricane, leading them to shift operations to Los Angeles where linebacker Lawrence Timmons went AWOL before their first game. They played in London and dealt with the national anthem issue as well before offensive line coach Chris Foerster’s resignation Monday after a video of him snorting drugs through a rolled-up bill surfaced on Sunday.

As safety Michael Thomas acknowledged on Monday, things have been piling up for the team.

“We deal with a lot over here,” Thomas said, via the Palm Beach Post. “So come Wednesday, it’s just going to be about preparing for that win. … It’s life. Control what you can control. For us it’s just getting back to work. I’m glad we got the W [against the Titans on Sunday] and regardless of everything that’s happened around here it’s all about work. That’s it.”

The Dolphins have gone 2-2 amid all of that and can only hope that they’ll be able to improve on that record while things quiet down around them.