Mike Mularkey: Marcus Mariota is day-to-day, may be back this week

Titans coach Mike Mularkey says Marcus Mariota may be back at quarterback when the Titans take the field a week from tonight against the Colts.

Asked about an NFL Network report that Mariota was out 2-4 weeks, Mularkey said it may be a quicker recovery than that.

“You can listen to NFL Network or you can listen to me,” Mularkey said, via the Nashville Tennessean. “When I say day to day, I tell you like it is.”

With Mariota nursing a hamstring strain, the Titans’ offense was awful yesterday in a loss to the Dolphins. Matt Cassel managed just 141 yards on 32 attempts and the Titans lost 16-10 despite their defense largely holding the Dolphins’ offense in check.

So Mularkey wants Mariota back soon. Possibly as soon as next Monday night.