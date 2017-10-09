Mitchell Trubisky has solid first drive

AP

The scoreboard won’t show it, but Mitchell Trubisky‘s career got off to a solid start on the Bears’ first drive.

The Bears gained 45 yards after the opening kickoff, with a holding penalty ultimately stalling the drive and forcing a punt. The rookie quarterback went 3-for-4 for 30 yards. His only incompletion was a drop by tight end Dion Sims.

Two plays after Sims drop, on third-and-10 from the Minnesota 35, Trubisky found wide receiver Tre McBride along the sideline for a 26-yard gain to the Minnesota 9. but center Cody Whitehair was called for holding.

Trubisky was greeted to a partial standing ovation when he took the field, with Bears fans excited to see their future now.