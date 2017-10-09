Monday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills offense took a big hit when TE Charles Clay went down.

Dolphins rookie DE Charles Harris picked up his first NFL sack.

Rob Gronkowski‘s absence in last Thursday’s game showed the Patriots are lacking strong depth behind him.

Jets K Chandler Catanzaro hit a 57-yard field goal on Sunday and thought he had enough leg for an even longer kick.

The Ravens offense found some answers in Sunday’s win.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said the team is “earning our way out” of an 0-3 start.

DE Myles Garrett didn’t play much in his debut, but he made an immediate impact for the Browns.

DE Cam Heyward said the Steelers’ performance on Sunday was “unacceptable.”

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman bounced back after a fumble against the Chiefs.

Sunday’s win wasn’t a pretty one, but the Colts can’t be picky.

Between the defense and the running game, there was a lot for the Jaguars to like about Week Five.

The Titans offense missed QB Marcus Mariota on Sunday.

Broncos RB C.J. Anderson hopes to keep things rolling after a strong start to the season.

RB Charcandrick West made some plays for the Chiefs on Sunday night.

RB Melvin Gordon and DE Melvin Ingram led the Chargers to their first win of the year.

Raiders Jack Del Rio faced scrutiny for a fourth quarter decision to punt.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a big touchdown late, but wound up being upstaged on his home field.

Said Giants CB Eli Apple, “This was a game we really needed. This was the one. To let it slip through our fingers is definitely heartbreaking.”

T Lane Johnson‘s concussion will be an Eagles concern during a short week.

Should the Redskins be playing RB Mack Brown?

Jon Gruden and everyone else will get a look at Bears QB Mitch Trubisky on Monday night.

The Lions couldn’t finish their comeback bid on Sunday.

An interception return for a touchdown helped Packers CB Damarious Randall bounce back from last week’s problems.

A good game for Vikings RB Latavius Murray could mean good things for his apparel business.

The Falcons should have their eyes on the Panthers.

Panthers TE Ed Dickson prefers winning to individual stats, but he got both on Sunday.

Saints FB John Kuhn had surgery on his injured biceps.

The Buccaneers have showed balance in their passing offense.

The Cardinals won’t be posting Sunday’s report card on the fridge.

S John Johnson had a strong debut in the Rams’ starting lineup.

The 49ers keep losing close games.

The Seahawks got TE Jimmy Graham involved in the red zone.