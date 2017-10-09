NFL suspends Darius Latham four games

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Raiders defensive lineman Darius Latham four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Latham becomes eligible to rejoin the Raiders’ active roster Nov. 6 after their game in Miami at the start of the team’s bye week. He also will miss games against the Chargers, Chiefs and Bills.

The second-year player, who was undrafted out of Indiana, played 15 snaps Sunday against the Ravens. He made two tackles.

Latham was inactive the first four games.

He played in 14 games last season, with two starts, and made 17 tackles.