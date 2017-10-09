Odell Beckham will have surgery on ankle this week

Getty Images

There was a report shortly after the end of the Giants’ latest loss that wide receiver Odell Beckham would have surgery on his injured ankle, but that shifted to pending after the team announced Beckham fractured the ankle in the fourth quarter against the Chargers.

Beckham has apparently gotten the other opinions he wanted before deciding on a final course of action and he will indeed have surgery on the injury. The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon and said the surgery will happen this week, although the exact date has not been specified yet.

The Giants did not say that Beckham will miss the rest of the season, but that seems likely given the severity of the injury and the extended recovery and rehab time that is coming Beckham’s way.

The team also provided updates on their other injured wide receivers. Dwayne Harris is set for surgery Tuesday to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot while Brandon Marshall is undergoing further evaluation of his ankle injury. The team says Sterling Shepard is day-to-day with a sprained ankle.