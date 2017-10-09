Odell Beckham’s injury one of many for Giants receivers

AP

The Giants are looking at playing the next 11 games without wide receiver Odell Beckham after Beckham fractured his left ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and that was just the headline in a day filled with injuries for members of Eli Manning‘s receiving corps.

Dwayne Harris is likely out for the season as well after fracturing his foot, which leaves the Giants in need of a new kick returner since that was Harris’ primary role on the team. They also saw Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall depart with ankle injuries before the day was over.

Marshall needed to be carted off and coach Ben McAdoo said after the game that he sprained his ankle, which doesn’t give much of an idea about how long he’ll be out but it certainly didn’t look good on the field. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Shepard also sprained his ankle and is looking at a similar recovery timeline to the one he followed after a sprain over the summer. Shepard missed a couple of weeks at that point.

The Giants will obviously need to make some additions at the position. Victor Cruz, who was released by the Bears at the end of the summer, will be a popular name given his familiarity with Manning and the offense. The team also has three wideouts on the practice squad — Marquis Bundy, Ed Eagan and Travis Rudolph — and Roger Lewis on the active roster.