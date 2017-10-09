Panthers list 10 players out of practice on Monday

Getty Images

The Panthers did not practice on Monday, but almost a fifth of the team would have sat out if they did.

That was the word from the team on the estimated practice report they were required to submit ahead of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. Ten Panthers got the non-participant label, including three — safety Kurt Coleman (knee), safety Demetrious Cox (ankle) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) — who missed Sunday’s victory over the Lions.

Defensive end Mario Addison (knee), wide receiver Devin Funchess (knee), left tackle Matt Kalil (ankle), center Tyler Larsen (shoulder), defensive end Julius Peppers (shoulder), running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) and cornerback Daryl Worley (ankle) were the others who would have been held out. Quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder) would have been limited, although his performance the last two weeks has made it clear there’s not much hindering him on the field right now.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) also would have been limited after missing his second straight game. Three other defensive linemen —Beau Allen (foot), Chris Long (foot) and Destiny Vaeao (wrist) — joined him in the category.

Left tackle Lane Johnson is in the concussion protocol and wouldn’t have practiced. Cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) and running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) would have sat out Monday after sitting out Sunday as well.