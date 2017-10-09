Patrick Peterson on sideline outburst: I wanted to show players how upset I was

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Peterson said his team had a “dominating performance” on Sunday and that means the Cardinals were being dominated.

That might work for some, but it wasn’t what Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson was looking to get out of his day. An animated Peterson was seen banging on a bench and spitting some fiery words at cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross as Ross tried to calm him down after Nelson Agholor beat safety Budda Baker for a 72-yard touchdown catch on a third-and-19 play.

“I wouldn’t say I was frustrated; I was just upset,” Peterson said, via the Arizona Republic. “I’m a passionate guy, a leader on this defense and a captain of this team. I just wanted to show my players how upset I was, and, hopefully, it got through to them. There were number of things that went wrong on that play that caused me to get upset, but we’ll keep that on the field.”

Agholor’s score gave the Eagles a 31-7 lead — they’d win 34-7 — and helped them toward their total of 419 yards for the game. That’s plenty of reasons for the Cardinals to be upset about their defensive performance and plenty for them to work on before facing the Buccaneers next weekend.