PFTPM podcast feature Five-Down Territory for Week Five

Sunday’s games featured plenty of story lines. The PFTPM podcast takes a look at five of them.

Listen to it now, subscribe to it on Apple Podcasts or wherever podcasts are found (I really don't know), and get ready for several more episodes to come later this week, as a late-day supplement to PFT Live, the three-hour weekday NFL broadcast that airs on NBC Sports Radio from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with the final two hours simulcast on NBCSN.

Today’s show take a deep dive in to these five issues: (1) big injuries from Sunday; (2) the state of the Steelers; (3) Deshaun Watson and the teams that didn’t draft him; (4) the Dolphins’ crazy couple of months; and (5) the never ending anthem controversy.