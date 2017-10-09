President Trump claims Vice President receiving “great praise”

AP

Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to walk out of the Colts-49ers game after the playing of the national anthem has received a lot of response since Sunday afternoon.

Like just about everything having to do with politics in this country these days, the response to that decision has been heated. There are those that think Pence did a great thing, those that think the Vice President of the United States shouldn’t criticize protesting NFL players while ignoring another white supremacist march in Charlottesville and those, like 49ers safety Eric Reid, that wonder if spending taxpayer money to travel to a game to walk out of it after members of the 49ers predictably took a knee was just a P.R. stunt.

President Trump, who said Sunday that he ordered the Vice President to leave the game, chimed in on Monday and ignored all but those who liked Pence’s move while confirming it was not a spur of the moment call by Pence.

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

Whatever your thoughts of the Vice President’s actions Sunday, his trip to Indianapolis along with renewed pushes from team owners to have players stand for the anthem ensures that the issue will remain front and center in this football season.