Rams waive Maurice Alexander, activate Mike Thomas

Safety Maurice Alexander has gone from the Rams starting lineup to their inactive list to off the team entirely in a pretty big hurry.

The Rams announced on Monday that they have waived Alexander. The move comes a day after Alexander, who started the first four games of this season and 19 games over the previous two years, was left on the inactive list for the team’s game against the Seahawks.

Rookie John Johnson had a strong game in his first NFL start, including an interception of Russell Wilson that he returned 69 yards to set up a field goal in the first half.

The Rams activated wide receiver Mike Thomas to fill the open roster spot. Thomas was suspended for the first four games of the season and his roster exemption was set to expire. Thomas had three catches for 37 yards as a rookie last year.