Report: Seahawks worked out Branden Albert

Getty Images

The Seahawks didn’t go the veteran free agent route when left tackle George Fant tore his ACL this summer, but they may be considering a move in that direction.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Seattle worked out Branden Albert on Monday. Albert was released by the Jaguars in August after briefly retiring and then returning to the team that traded for him during the offseason.

The Seahawks have installed Rees Odhiambo as their left tackle since Fant’s injury, but their offensive production has left something to be desired so far this season and they could be looking for ways to step things up once they return from their bye. There was also a report that left guard Luke Joeckel was set to have knee surgery this week, although he said after Sunday’s victory that a final decision has yet to be made.

Odhiambo could move inside to guard if Joeckel does miss time, although it’s premature to start shuffling the deck up front until Joeckel’s plans for surgery and the Seahawks’ plans for Albert remain unknown.