Sam Bradford looking rusty in return as Bears lead 2-0

So far, Sam Bradford looks like a quarterback who hasn’t played since the season opener. He has completed 1 of 5 passes for minus-5 yards.

The minus-5 came on third-and-15 when Leonard Floyd sacked Bradford in the end zone for a safety and the first points of the game. The Vikings had only 2 yards of offense and no first downs in the first quarter.

Bradford, who injured his knee in the season opener, was replaced by Case Keenum the past three games. He appears rusty in his return.

Mitchell Trubisky looks more like the veteran than the quarterback making his NFL debut. He has completed 7-of-9 passes for 64 yards.

The Bears, who had 81 yards in the first quarter, have crossed midfield on all four of their drives thus far.