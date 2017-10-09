Stunt or not, Pence upstaged Peyton

Posted by Mike Florio on October 9, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT
Sunday’s 49ers-Colts game included an unexpected, Animal House-style walkout from the Vice President, who apparently was shocked that a team with at least one player kneeling during the anthem since the issue first emerged in 2016 would have one or more players kneeling during the anthem.

Even if Mike Pence had no idea that one or more players may kneel for the anthem, Pence’s decision not only to leave but also to declare that he had left — and the decision of his boss to trumpet it — undermined what was supposed to be quarterback Peyton Manning’s last great day in Indianapolis. Instead of talking about Peyton’s accomplishments (the video attached to this story does, with insights from Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison), everyone was talking about Pence’s quit exit from a game that included an anthem demonstration the he knew or should have known was coming.

Peter King of TheMMQB.com put it in plain terms: “[T]he Vice President of the United States slapped Manning and Pence’s beloved Colts in the face. Whether he’s a puppet for the President or his own man, Pence trumped a day that belonged to the greatest football hero the state of Indiana has ever seen, and he did it for political purposes. He stole Manning’s last great day as a Colt. Mike Pence will have to live with himself for that.”

Setting political ideologies aside, it’s hard not to agree with King. A politician chose to co-opt a day that wasn’t meant for him, taking it away from the man for whom it was intended. Thus, as to whichever office Pence may seek in the future, he probably should not expect contributions or support from Indiana’s favorite adopted football son.

32 responses to “Stunt or not, Pence upstaged Peyton

  5. The action by VP Pence upstaged the Manning event because the protests are a much bigger story. If anyone is to blame it is the media, including profootball talk, for making the protests such a big deal.

  6. Why does the media insist on claiming “political purposes” when for many this is a belief?

    United States history shows that standing for the Flag and Anthem is done as a show of respect for those in the military who have sacrificed for our Country. This is a belief, not a political statement. Let’s be honest here.

  8. I’ll decide to get upset or not right after my party tells me to get upset or not.

    -Today’s Murcia.

  9. I’m calling BS.
    I was at the game. Nobody even knew the VP left. The entire weekend was all about Peyton. It didn’t upstage anything.

  11. I’m failing to see how this ruined Manning’s day. Did they cancel the festivities? If anything Manning seems like the type of guy that would agree with Pence’s decision to leave.

    And for those of you who’s historical perspective begins at the day you created your social media account, Pence is from Indiana, was Indiana’s governor, and is a Colts fan.

  16. Manning’s golf buddy, Trump probably let him know in advance this was going to happen. No sympathy for Paymeaton. Who knows what or how many favors Pence did for him when there were “things” in Indiana that needed to be smoothed over.

  17. Who cares whether it was a stunt? The current administration is clearly trying to knock the NFL down a couple of pegs and they are succeeding, regardless of whether or not the kneelers are willing to admit it. The owners are terrified, the advertisers are nervous which is making the networks anxious and all the while, the players are largely clueless about the huge financial impact this will have on their careers going forward. This will be a very different NFL after the next CBA.

  18. When the fans start doing the same thing then no more football.
    But until then? Let’s have some fun in fantasy football!
    NFL! NFL! NFL!

  21. So the players are allowed to hijack the NFL’s platform (it’s not the players platform, regardless of the number of times they keep repeating it) and protest during Peyton’s day but if someone disagree’s and does not want to be a part of it then they are wrong…got it!
    If he had stayed, the media and everyone would be saying he endorses it.
    I wish the NFL would stop waffling/catering and just put an end to it. Same with Breast cancer month. Don’t get me wrong, they are both great causes, but neither should be part of the game day experience.

  22. wah –

    not like Peyton really cares about retired numbers though anyway, right? Just ask Frank Tripucka

  24. megnailsit says:

    October 9, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Manning’s golf buddy, Trump probably let him know in advance this was going to happen. No sympathy for Paymeaton. Who knows what or how many favors Pence did for him when there were “things” in Indiana that needed to be smoothed over.

    By no means am I a Colts or Peyton fan but what “things” could you possibly be referring to? Very interested to hear this response

  25. Ummm no one–other than the media–at the Colts game noticed that Pence had left. Manning was still honored fully by all attendees. Pence’s presence or absence had absolutely no effect on this incredible tribute to #18. Peter King and Co. stop trying to blow this up for your political motives.

  26. Why was Goodell there? isn’t it bad enough he helped Manning cheat numerous times (crowd noise, Deflategate Sting Operation, PEDs from Guyer Institute that Goodell did not investigate or punish the cheaters for)?

  27. They arent hurting the league. Ratings are up since Trumps attacks. Quit listening to Fox which won’t report.

  28. Not the first time or the last that some self serving politician will upstage the star of the show. Shame on Pence nonetheless.

    (From what I know, it’s not like he was popular anymore in Indiana prior to running for VP.)

  31. I watched all day yesterday. 3 excellent games. bills v cincy, pack v dallas and kc v texans. enjoyed all of them. the nfl is doing fine. sorry boycotters. so glad you got your yard work done.

