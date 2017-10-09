Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus tears pectoral muscle

Getty Images

As if it wasn’t bad enough losing three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, the Texans lost another key member of their defense last night.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral muscle Sunday night and is out for the season.

Mercilus was injured on the first series of the game, not long before Watt left with a tibial plateau fracture. Mercilus will need surgery to repair the damage, which will end his season.

He was replaced in the lineup Sunday night by Brennan Scarlett, but it will be hard to replace his production. He led the Texans with 7.5 sacks last season and had 12.0 in 2015.