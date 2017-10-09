Vikings activate Michael Floyd, cut Stevan Ridley

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Sunday that he anticipates Sam Bradford will make the start at quarterback in Monday night’s game against the Bears and he could have a chance to throw to Michael Floyd if he is in the lineup.

Floyd’s four-game suspension came to an end last Sunday and the Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they have officially added him to their 53-man roster in time for the game.

Floyd has yet to play with the Vikings, who signed him as a free agent this offseason before he was suspended this summer as a result of an extreme DUI arrest while with the Cardinals last year. The Cardinals cut him after that arrest and Floyd played out the rest of the year with the Patriots, ending the season with 37 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings cut running back Stevan Ridley to make room for Floyd on the roster. Ridley signed with the team last week, but they’ll go with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield in the wake of Dalvin Cook‘s torn ACL.

9 responses to “Vikings activate Michael Floyd, cut Stevan Ridley

  4. Not surprised by this; Ridley was in for a look, and obviously didn’t impress. Floyd was due to be moved to the roster, and someone had to go.

    Also, given the lackluster performance to this point by Murray, I’m going with C.J. Ham as the most effective RB on the Viking roster right now. The guy can run from the tailback position, and he’s their best bet going forward.

  5. They were always going to replace Cook with Floyd, but waited until now to activate Floyd so they could get a look at Ridley for a week in practice, giving them a better idea of what he can do in case they need another running back later in the season. Brilliant.

  7. I also like Ham as an option McKinney is too easy to bring down and Murray looks like he is a slow moving vehicle plowing straight ahead. Maybe the ankle isn’t ready. Anyway I wasn’t sold on Ridley and I guess the Vikings weren’t either.

  8. Historically we have gotten a lot of rookie QB’s to look like hall of famers by playing terrible defense. Look back, it is sad but true. I believe this defense will do better and frankly with the additional pressure after losing Cook, they need to. We need to win the games we should win and a couple ones where we probably shouldn’t in order to reach the playoffs.

