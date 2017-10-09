Vikings activate Michael Floyd, cut Stevan Ridley

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Sunday that he anticipates Sam Bradford will make the start at quarterback in Monday night’s game against the Bears and he could have a chance to throw to Michael Floyd if he is in the lineup.

Floyd’s four-game suspension came to an end last Sunday and the Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they have officially added him to their 53-man roster in time for the game.

Floyd has yet to play with the Vikings, who signed him as a free agent this offseason before he was suspended this summer as a result of an extreme DUI arrest while with the Cardinals last year. The Cardinals cut him after that arrest and Floyd played out the rest of the year with the Patriots, ending the season with 37 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings cut running back Stevan Ridley to make room for Floyd on the roster. Ridley signed with the team last week, but they’ll go with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield in the wake of Dalvin Cook‘s torn ACL.