Andy Reid: Marcus Peters is emotional and we deal with it

Getty Images

It’s rare that a week of games in a NFL season goes by without at least one player getting caught on camera in the middle of an emotional outburst on the sideline.

Teams handle those moments different ways. Sometimes they make a big deal about it and the need for players to find a different way to express themselves, as with the Steelers and Antonio Brown earlier this month. Other teams, like the Chiefs, are more accommodating.

Cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from defensive coordinator Bob Sutton by linebacker Justin Houston in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 42-34 win over the Texans, but coach Andy Reid didn’t make too much of it.

“It’s an emotional game and we know he’s emotional,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “That’s not like a secret here. Everybody has their own way of communicating and doing things. Then, a few minutes later, he’s OK. That’s how he rolls and Bob knows it and [Houston] knows it. Everybody’s got a different personality and goes about it a different way. It’s no different than a family that way but you manage it knowing he’ll calm down and when he does, he’s OK. He’s got a short memory about that. That’s part of his personality and we work with it … We’re all wired a little bit differently. We understand that and we work with it.”

Reid was less forgiving of Peters getting into it with a fan during the team’s Week Four win, but it seems that’s the only place his emotions can’t go during a game.