As if he needed more, Chris Foerster has IRS problems

AP

The Dolphins have enough to deal with this year, such that an assistant coach resigning after video emerged of him snorting drugs with a $20 bill in a video message to a Nevada “model” isn’t the biggest hardship they’ve had to endure.

That being said, resigning after video emerged of him snorting drugs with a $20 bill in a video message to a Nevada “model” isn’t the only problem Chris Foerster has either.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Floirda Sun-Sentinel, Foerster and his wife are dealing with more than half a million in unpaid taxes.

Documents show that Foerster and his wife, who filed jointly last year, owe the Internal Revenue Service $591,397.51 in unpaid taxes going back to 2012.

Foerster was reportedly one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league, making between $2.5 million and $3 million per year according to ESPN. He has also coached for the Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts, Ravens, 49ers, and Washington.

Then there’s the matter of that joint filing. Foerster’s wife is a pediatric nurse, who studied addiction in college. They’ve been married since 1985.

Foerster said in his statement upon resigning that “my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

He may also need a good tax attorney.