Barry Church has proved one of league’s best free agent signings

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT
AP

The Jaguars have gotten exactly what they expected when they signed strong safety Barry Church to a four-year, $21.6 million deal in the offseason. Church, one of the league’s most unsung players, was the player the Cowboys regretted losing most in free agency.

In fact, Church has to rank as one of the best free agent signings of the offseason.

Church has 24 tackles, a sack, an interception returned for a touchdown and a pass breakup, stabilizing a position that saw inconsistency in four seasons with Johnathan Cyprien. As a bonus, Church has provided leadership to the secondary, the defense and the team.

He has been good,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “He has played well. We are very, very happy with what he has done.”

Church, who has played 335 of 349 defensive snaps, has led a defense that has a league-leading 15 takeaways, including 10 interceptions. Those totals are more than the Jaguars had all of last season.

Church had one of the Jaguars’ five interceptions of Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday, and one of two pick-sixes. He returned his 51 yards to the end zone for his first career interception return for a touchdown.

“It feels like once you get one, the ball starts to find you,” Church said, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union. “I don’t know how it works, but it definitely works.”

6 responses to “Barry Church has proved one of league’s best free agent signings

  2. Church has a pick 6. Carr has 2 INTs. Claiborne had one this past weekend. Maybe people should start looking at the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff rather than the players. Somehow these same players who “sucked” in Dallas are performing well on other teams.

  4. Barry Church is now part of the Best Secondary in the NFL … Ramsey, Bouye, Colvin, Church and Gipson … No wonder he wanted to leave the Cowboys, there Secondary is horrible. Go Jags !!!

  5. Lamar Flores Jr. says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:10 pm
    Barry Church is now part of the Best Secondary in the NFL … Ramsey, Bouye, Colvin, Church and Gipson … No wonder he wanted to leave the Cowboys, there Secondary is horrible. Go Jags !!!
    —————-

    Let’s be real, when you suck as long as the Jags have you are bound to eventually get good players…

  6. It’s been 10 years of bad here in Jax.

    I thought I’d possibly have passed away from old age before I saw them rise to relevance again.

    Granted we aren’t at the halfway point yet.

