Bears put Willie Young on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bears made the #asexpected move official Tuesday, putting outside linebacker Willie Young on injured reserve.

Young suffered a triceps injury last during their Thursday game against the Packers on Sept. 28, and was inactive last night.

The 32-year-old Young has a year left on his contract, but could be a cap casualty next season because of his $3.5 million salary. He’s been productive for the Bears since signing there in 2014, but the combination of age and expense could make him expendable.

He’s their third defensive starter to end up on IR already this year, along with linebacker Jerrell Freeman and safety Quintin Demps.