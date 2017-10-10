Ben Roethlisberger: I haven’t lost confidence in myself

AP

After throwing five interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said “maybe I don’t have it anymore” when discussing his performance.

Roethlisberger’s pity party came to an end at some point between Sunday afternoon and his weekly appearance on “Cook and Poni” on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday morning. Roethlisberger said “not at all” when he was asked about that comment and whether he’s lost confidence in himself.

“Bad day at the office. You get frustrated, you feel like you let your teammates down,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger said he found that it’s “not the worst game I’ve ever played” when watching the game on film and that he still feels like he’s “one of the best in the world” at playing quarterback.

“I’m a gunfighter. I got in a gunfight and I lost,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger was also asked if his heart is still in the game after talking about retirement this offseason. He said it’s fair for people to ask the question, but that he is “100 percent” into the game and cited how upset he was about his performance against Jacksonville as evidence for how invested he is in the team.