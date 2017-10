Getty Images

The Browns released offensive lineman Matt McCants from injured reserve with an injury designation. He was placed on the team’s injured reserve list on Aug. 23.

McCants injured an ankle against the Giants during the team’s second preseason game Aug. 21.

He joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Giants made McCants a sixth-round draft pick in 2012.

McCants has played in 30 career games, with three starts, for the Giants, Raiders and Bears.