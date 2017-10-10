Cardinals swap long snappers, sign Justin Drescher

Getty Images

The Cardinals made the release of running back Chris Johnson official. They also swapped long snappers, placing Aaron Brewer on injured reserve with a wrist injury and signing Justin Drescher.

Drescher, 29, played the past seven seasons with the Saints and snapped in 102 regular-season games and five postseason contests.

He spent the preseason with the Saints before they released him Aug. 30. He originally entered the league with Atlanta as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2010 out of Colorado.

Drescher played in six games with the Saints as a rookie after signing as a free agent with New Orleans.

