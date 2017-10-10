Devin Funchess held out of practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Panthers have made a habit of getting along without sufficient receiving targets.

And they may have to do it again this week.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, wide receiver Devin Funchess was held out of practice Tuesday with a knee issue. He was walking through the locker room with ice on his knee yesterday, so there’s some concern heading into Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

The former second-round pick has emerged this year as a reliable target for the Panthers, and has 14 catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns the last two weeks. That coincides with the Panthers looking like a competent passing offense.

They’re already playing without tight end Greg Olsen, leaving Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin as the top options.

But at least they have experience working with odd lots of receivers, as Benjamin’s knee injury in the 2015 preseason left them with Funchess and Ted Ginn and Jerricho Cotchery, and all they did was go 15-1 and advance to the Super Bowl.