Donald Trump takes aim at NFL’s “tax breaks”

Getty Images

The President of the United States is on the warpath with the NFL again this morning, issuing his usual subtle threats.

Donald Trump is using the NFL as a foil in his battle to make himself synonymous with patriotism and the flag, after his strong-arming teams into making guys stand for the national anthem is beginning to work (at least in Dallas and Miami).

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Of course, the NFL gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015 (for reasons that aren’t entirely to do with their tax obligations), and the President is famously in favor of lowering tax rates for other big businesses.

So he’s clearly trying to use the weight of his office to further his agenda, and with a few owners already caving, it’s the kind of aggressive play-calling the league ought to be used to.