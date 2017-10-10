Eric Ebron met with Matthew Stafford, hoping to get out of “the dumps”

Getty Images

Lions tight end Eric Ebron met with quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday, seeking help to get out of “the dumps.”

“That’s my guy,” Ebron told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We had a talk after the game, on Monday, yesterday actually, and just basically tried to help him will me around, because I feel like I’ve been in the dumps and haven’t been as mentally engaged as I should be, and he helped me out.

“I can rely on him, and he relies on me, and that’s what kind of relationship we’ve built over these four years, so I leaned upon him and he’s been a good dude for me.”

Ebron, who caught a career-high 61 passes last season, has only 12 catches for 93 yards. His 7.8 yards per catch ranks as a career low, and his three drops tie him for third-most, according to STATS.

“Just got to get my act together as far as playing,” Ebron said. “From the way I practice to the way I play are two different things. I’ve been really successful as far as practicing, I just need to get it as far as the game-wise and I don’t . . . know what the mental blockage is, but I’ll just get it together.”

Ebron’s comments in the locker room and on Twitter after the Lions’ loss Sunday appeared to be directed at Stafford or offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. He tweeted fans need to “pay attention to the whole picture.”

In his interview with Birkett on Tuesday, Ebron characterized his comments as “just talk,” adding “I”m not blaming my quarterback.”

“I guess whatever people want to make a story about,” he said.