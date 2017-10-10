Falcons healthier in return from bye week

Getty Images

The Falcons went into their bye week with several injury issues and it seems the time off has done most of those players good.

Atlanta held a practice to knock some of the rust off on Monday and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was the only one of their injured players not to do at least some of the work. Sanu injured his hamstring against the Bills in Week Four and was expected to need a few weeks to get over the issue.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who hurt his hip in that game, was on the field along with linebacker Vic Beasley, right tackle Ryan Schraeder, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw. All four of those players were missing from the lineup in the loss to Buffalo and Beasley, Schraeder and Upshaw missed multiple games before the bye.

“It’s too early to call where we could go from this time, but most everybody was participating in some fashion,” coach Dan Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “Then, as we get more into the week, I think we’ll have a better feel for it.”

The Falcons host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.