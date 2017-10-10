Falcons promote Taniela Tupou, place Jack Crawford on IR

Getty Images

The Falcons promoted defensive tackle Taniela Tupou from the practice squad Tuesday. They placed defensive end Jack Crawford on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Seahawks originally signed Tupou as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He played in one game with Seattle.

Tupou, 24, signed with the Falcons this May and went through the offseason before getting cut after training camp. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad in September.

Crawford, an offseason free agent addition, injured a biceps against the Bills. He had five tackles and three quarterback hits.