Fletcher Cox back up to full participation in practice

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has missed the last two Eagles games due to a calf injury, but he’s making strides toward a return to the lineup.

Cox was listed as a limited participant on Monday’s injury report, although that was just an estimation since the Eagles didn’t actually have a practice. They did get on the field Tuesday and Cox was moved up to full participation for the first time since being injured.

Wednesday will bring a final practice and an injury designation for Cox heading into Thursday’s game against the Panthers. Tuesday’s step up in work would seem to make it unlikely that he’ll be ruled out unless the increase leads to an adverse reaction.

Three other defensive linemen — Chris Long, Destiny Vareo and Beau Allen — were listed as limited participants. Right tackle Lane Johnson remains out due to a concussion and it looks like the team will be going without him this week.