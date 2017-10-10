Giants promote another WR with Brandon Marshall on IR

Getty Images

The Giants have added their third wide receiver to the active roster in the last two days.

For the second time, the addition comes via the practice squad. The team announced that they have promoted Ed Eagan to take the roster spot that opened when they placed Brandon Marshall on injured reserve.

Marshall injured his left ankle on Sunday and announced on Monday that he would be having season-ending surgery. The team announced that Marshall had that surgery on Tuesday.

Eagan signed with the Giants in August and joined the practice squad in September. He’s also spent time with the Bills, Browns and Cowboys since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but has never seen any regular season action.

The Giants also promoted Travis Rudolph from the practice squad and signed Tavarres King when they put Odell Beckham and Dwayne Harris on IR.