Joe Namath says oppression has “obviously taken place”

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 10, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath’s vision is apparently better than Mike Ditka’s.

During an appearance on Fox News, the former Jets quarterback rebuked Ditka’s assertion that there has been no racial oppression in the last 100 years.

Look up the meaning of oppression,” Namath said, via The Hill. “Look up the definition of oppression, and you understand that it’s obviously taken place.”

While Namath believes that owners of private businesses have the right to limit protests during work hours, he also pointed out that the original point has largely been lost. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick initially sat (and then chose to kneel upon talking with veterans) to bring attention to the unfair treatment of minorities by law enforcement, it has since become a political football spiked by President Donald Trump.

“Going back to what Colin Kaepernick initially did, it was to point out some injustice that’s being done to the black race,” Namath said. “Or to people that obviously when you look — and I say obviously, some of these dash cams and shootings that were done to unarmed people. He was reaching out to try to get it more investigated. So that’s where this oppression thing comes in.”

Asked by one of the host whether he’d participate in a protest if he was playing now, Namath hedged.

“I’m not there, but I’ve never walked in a black man’s shoes either,” he said.

Neither has Ditka, apparently. He just knows he wants all the shoes off his lawn.

  8. He originally sat to mope about the fact that he was benched. It was only when he was called out on it that he came up with the whole ‘protesting injustice’ angle.

  10. Let’s get a poll of all current and former players and coaches of the NFL and hear what each of their experiences and perspectives are.

    Then, whenever we dislike what any of them have to say, let’s vilify them online to trick ourselves into believing that we are totally unlike them.

    And then let’s DO nothing else after that.

    That’s what this internet is all about, right?

  14. Only in 2017 could it be true that Joe Namath presents one of the more nuanced opinions on a topic.

  15. On almost every political/social justice article that has been written on this site there have been several comments written that we don’t want to see any more of this on a football blog. Those comments usually get 1,000+ votes and it’s usually a 10-1 majority in upvotes. In a presidential election, that would be the biggest landslide in history. Do you really care so little about your readers as to spit in their faces and dare them to quit trafficking your website? Your readers have politely asked you to stop, but you double down with almost 10 articles before most have even eaten lunch. Please stop. Please?

  16. the flag was still there after a war fought for freedom. freedom is the core principle that sets us apart. If someone burns a flag? Yawn… our freedom remains.

  17. “Looking back”, Squidward was throwing a personal tantrum to get himself cut by the 9ers after he’d defrauded the injury clause in his contract so his money was guaranteed for the year. He didn’t feel like spending it sitting on the sideline, separated from his “Reality TV Hostess”. But, obviously, he couldn’t come out and state that, so he grabbed some handy #TRENDINGTWITTERHASHTAGS to air brush things a bit. When the public finally noticed (after three games and a heads up to a local groupie journalist) it blew up on the same shallow social media world that Kap and Co. live in). Lowest Common Denominator gold.

  20. Okay Harvey Wein.. errr, Joe Namath. Stick to wearing fur coats, getting hammered & sexually harassing Suzy Kolber.

  21. edenprairieballer says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    You either stand for the flag or spit on it. Plain and simple.
    ————————————————————
    Binary logic? You want plain and simple, you should look in the mirror.

  22. Oppression has taken place. Ok, now what. I am not a perfect person. Keep telling me how imperfect I am and our relationship is not going to improve. Does anyone have the ability to lead through positivity anymore or are we going to continue playing the blame game until we all hate each other.

  23. “You either stand for the flag or spit on it. Plain and simple.”

    Other than nowhere in the Constitution does it say you have to “stand for the flag” you might have something there.

  24. Ditka’s brain is oppressed. That guy belongs in a memory care facility. God bless him.

  25. Thanks for being a decent human being Broadway Joe. It doesn’t take a blind man to see what’s been going on in this country since the beginning of time. For him to simply acknowledge he’s never been in a black man’s shoes proves so much about his character.

  26. “nowhere in the Constitution does it say you have to “stand for the flag” you might have something there.”

    edenprarieballer does not have a First Amendment Right to say what he did? I will also say Stand for it or spit on it, there’s no “respectful” protest of the anthem.

  28. Does anyone here actually look at the shooting statistics before commenting, and I mean really look at it and see the most inconvenient fact(s) against the narrative that stares you in the face?

  29. I don’t agree with the protests, all of that. But if you can say Ditkas comments are 100% correct and back him you clearly skipped history class, come on now.

  32. The worst part is that there are people that actually agree with Ditka. It’s like the 70s, 80s, 90s, didn’t exist to them.

    Actually, it probably didn’t – they seem thoroughly unaware.

  33. youngnoizecom says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:28 pm
    Thanks for being a decent human being Broadway Joe. It doesn’t take a blind man to see what’s been going on in this country since the beginning of time. For him to simply acknowledge he’s never been in a black man’s shoes proves so much about his character.
    ________________________________________________________

    And if you are female he just wants to kiss you which also says a lot about his character.

  34. Amendment I. Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

    Hey phony patriots, thes is the document in question.

