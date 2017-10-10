Josh Gordon details his long struggle with drug abuse

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
Suspended Browns receiver Josh Gordon says he wants to get himself off drugs and back in the NFL, and during a recent break from in-patient rehab, Gordon discussed the history of his drug abuse.

Gordon told Uninterrupted that, contrary to the narrative that the NFL banned him for weed, he has in reality been using many drugs, legal and illegal, for many years.

“I’ve used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine — very prevalent where I’m from. It’s what I grew up using,” Gordon said.

Gordon said people have usually looked past his drug use because he’s such a talented football player. He said at Baylor, in particular, he got away with whatever he wanted to do: A Baylor coach actually gave him a substance he could drink before taking drug tests designed to mask the presence of drugs in his system.

“I’ve been enabled most of my life,” Gordon said. “I’ve been enabled by coaches, teachers, professors, everybody, pretty much, gave me a second chance because of my ability. Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying, ‘You are going to get drug tested by the compliance office. This is how it’s going to work, this is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox.’ He showed me how to drink them, showed me how to take them. That was my first experience with getting over on the system and the authority not really being serious because it was being guided by someone who was employed by the university.”

Gordon is eligible to apply for reinstatement but has not yet done so. He says he is invested in getting all the help he needs and will then turn his attention to returning to football. As an incredibly talented player who is just 26 years old, Gordon does have a chance.

13 responses to “Josh Gordon details his long struggle with drug abuse

  2. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by the enabling/help he received, but it just makes me sick. I just hope he gets his life on track. Football is secondary.

  3. WOW… great insight… us as the general public JUDGE these players and have NO IDEA what its like to have people kiss our feet ever since High school or even middle school. I think we all had a feeling that these players got treated with white gloves growing up and struggle when they hit the NFL… i do hope Josh gets his life in order and IF we ever see him on a NFL field again we all know the man did his best for change!

  6. Sounds like he might-again might have grown up enough to realize what he needs to do but for everyone one who tells the same story there are many that are blowing smoke you know where. Lawrence Taylor said the same stuff, Darryl Strawberry, Chris Herron, Dexter Manley, Dwight Gooden, Steve Howe etc etc Some get clean stay clean,

    Hope he succeeds but Geez WTF is going on at Baylor, sure things happen everywhere but it seems like everything happened at Baylor.

  7. I just don’t have a lot of sympathy for a guy who was so talented people covered for him. As if it’s their fault. It’s not … it’s you.

  10. It’s not either/or. There’s plenty of blame to go around to both him and his enablers.

    Much like Aldon Smith, I suspect he will have to get away from the NFL world in order to stay clean.

  12. It is an either/or situation. While the enablers deserve some blame, the overwhelming responsibility for drug abuse is the person in the mirror. It wasn’t oppression, or another group, it’s the individual making horrible decisions.

  13. Good luck to Josh Gordon. He seems like a genuinely good kid, hope he can turn his life in the right direction.

